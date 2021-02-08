Harrison County Task Force Officer given top honor

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, Vice Chair for the Executive Board of the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (AHIDTA), and AHIDTA Executive Director Vic Brown are proud to announce the AHIDTA Outstanding Task Force Officer of the Year Award recipient for 2020.

The Commander of the Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, was recognized last week at the Appalachia HIDTA quarterly meeting in Kentucky. While his name isn’t being released because of the nature of his work, the Commander is a 12-year veteran of the task force and a 30-year veteran of the Bridgeport Police Department.

“There isn’t a man more deserving of this award than this commander. I am extremely proud that he is in our district. He ia single minded in his efforts to protect the people of West Virginia. His dedication is legendary and we are lucky to have him,” said Powell.

The Commander was selected from 287 task force officers in AHIDTA, 110 different agencies in four states encompassing 93 counties.

“Appalachia HIDTA is honored to be able to recognize this officer for his outstanding performance in drug law enforcement. Due to the efforts of this special officer, undoubtedly there are sons, daughters, mothers, and fathers who are alive today due to the efforts made by this hero,” said Brown.

The High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program is administered by the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP). A component of the Executive Office of the President, ONDCP was created by the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1988. ONDCP advises the President on drug control issues, coordinates drug-control activities and related funding across the Federal government, and produces the annual National Drug Control Strategy, which outlines Administration efforts to reduce illicit drug use, manufacturing and trafficking, drug-related crime and violence, and drug-related health consequences.

Appalachia HIDTA is an important component of the President’s National Drug Control Strategy, which provides additional federal resources to help eliminate or reduce drug trafficking and its harmful consequences. Law enforcement organizations within HIDTA assess drug trafficking problems and design specific initiatives to reduce or eliminate the production, manufacture, transportation, distribution, and chronic use of illegal drugs, as well as money laundering.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today