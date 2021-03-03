General

Harrison County: Mark Allen Craig indicted on firearms charge

ByEditor 4

Mar 3, 2021 , , , ,

Harrison County man, Mark Allen Craig indicted on firearms charge

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Mark Allen Craig, II, of Lumberport, West Virginia, was indicted on a firearms charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Craig, 31, was indicted on one count of “Unlawful Possession of Firearm.” Craig, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of prior convictions, is accused of having a .38 S&W Special caliber revolver in December 2020 in Harrison County.

Shaw is facing up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.  Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.  The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation.  A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

US warns of military response to rocket attack

Mar 3, 2021 STLNEWS
General

National Guard chief says Pentagon delayed sending troops

Mar 3, 2021 STLNEWS
General

Missouri Governor Grants 15 Pardons, Commutes Two Sentences

Mar 3, 2021 STLNEWS