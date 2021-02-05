Harrison County: Kaylie Marie Jones admits to meth charge

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Kaylie Marie Jones, of Wallace, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.
Jones, 26, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute More Than Fifty Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” Jones admitted to working with others to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine from February 2017 to June 2018 in Harrison County and elsewhere.
Jones faces not less than five and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $5,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Cogar is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.
SOURCE: USDOJ.Today
