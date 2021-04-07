Harrison County: David Davis indicted on Firearms Charges

Harrison County man, Carl David Davis indicted on firearms charges

WHEELING, W.V (STL.News) Carl David Davis, of Hepzibah, West Virginia, was indicted today on firearms charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Davis, 32, was indicted today on one count of “Possession of an Explosive by a Prohibited Person,” two counts of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm,” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.” Davis, who is prohibited from having firearms because of a prior conviction, is accused of having two electric explosive detonators (blasting caps) in November 2018. He is accused of having a 9mm semi-automatic pistol in September 2020. Davis is accused of having a .22 caliber rifle and four .32 caliber cartridges in October 2020. All alleged crimes took place in Harrison County.

Davis faces up 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each charge. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

The indictment is also requesting the forfeiture of a 9mm pistol, 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a .22 caliber rifle, seven rounds of .22 caliber ammunition, one 12-gauge shotgun shell, and four rounds of .32 caliber ammunition.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today