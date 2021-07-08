Harrison County man, Chad Perkins indicted on firearms charge
CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Chad Perkins, of Wallace, West Virginia, was indicted yesterday on a firearms charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.
Perkins, 31, was indicted on one count of “Unlawful Possession of Firearm.” Perkins, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of prior convictions, is accused of having a .32 caliber revolver in February 2021 in Harrison County.
Perkins faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Conklin is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and West Virginia State Police investigated.
An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
SOURCE: USDOJ.Today
