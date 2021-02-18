Hardy County: Matthew Curtis indicted on drug charges

Hardy County man, Matthew Curtis Delawder indicted on drug charges

ELKINS, W.V (STL.News) Matthew Curtis Delawder, of Moorefield, West Virginia, was indicted on drug charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Delawder, 37, was indicted on three counts of “Distribution of Methamphetamine,” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Delawder is accused of having and selling methamphetamine in Grant and Hardy Counties in October 2020. Delawder, who is prohibited from having firearms, is also accused of having .22 caliber rifle in Hardy County in February 2021.

Delawder is facing up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each of the drug counts. He is also facing up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the West Virginia State Police investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today