Hardy County: Kenneth Allan Evans appears on drug charges

Hardy County man, Kenneth Allan Evans appears on drug charges

ELKINS, W.V (STL.News) Kenneth Allan Evans, of Moorefield, West Virginia, was arrested today and appeared in federal court to face drug charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Evans, 48, was indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in Elkins on December 15, 2020 on one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine,” one count of “Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises,” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” and one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine – Aiding and Abetting.”

Also charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and other related charges are:

• Kaleb Joseph Beals, 31, of Silver Creek, Georgia

• Jennifer Ann Howell, 41, of Moorefield, West Virginia

• Kelly Marie Talber, 36, of Keyser, West Virginia

• Richard Allen Howell, 42, of Moorefield, West Virginia

All defendants are accused of working together to distribute crystal methamphetamine or “ice” from August 2018 to April 2019 in Hardy County and elsewhere.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, the West Virginia State Police, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, and the Moorefield Police Department investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today