Hao Qin Sentenced for Importing Fentanyl and Money Laundering

Chinese National, Hao Qin Sentenced to 28 Months in Prison for Importing Fentanyl Analogues and Money Laundering

NEWARK, N.J (STL.News) A Chinese national who held high-level executive positions at chemical and pharmaceutical companies in China was sentenced today to 28 months in prison for drug and money laundering offenses, including the importation of fentanyl analogues into New Jersey, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

According to the charging documents and statements made in court:

Hao Qin, (a/k/a “John Chin”), 34, of Shanghai, China, was identified as being responsible for importing over 500 kilograms of controlled substance analogues into the United States. Among the substances imported by Qin and his conspirators through Qin’s chemical business were furanyl fentanyl and 4-FIBF, two potent analogues of the opioid drug fentanyl.

Qin also laundered the proceeds of his international drug business, including accepting wire payments designed to pay off a $500,000 drug debt incurred by one of his former clients in the United States.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi sentenced Qin to three years of supervised release.

This case was conducted under the auspices of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking, and money laundering organizations, and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Susan A. Gibson, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa M. Wangenheim, Chief of the Office’s Opioid Abuse Prevention and Enforcement Unit, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan L. O’Neill, also of the Office’s Opioid Abuse Prevention and Enforcement Unit.

