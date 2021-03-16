Mission Man, Moses Left Hand Bull Indicted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

(STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a Mission, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Moses Left Hand Bull, age 29, was indicted on October 14, 2020. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on March 12, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, five years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

Left Hand Bull was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor in August 2009. As a result of this conviction, he is required to register as a sex offender. It is alleged that between June 8, 2020, and October 14, 2020, Left Hand Bull, a person required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, and a sex offender by reason of conviction under Federal Law, failed to properly register as a sex offender and update his registration.

The charge is merely an accusation and Left Hand Bull is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson is prosecuting the case.

Left Hand Bull was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

