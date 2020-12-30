Hancock: William Smeal Sentenced for Possessing Fentanyl

Hancock Man, William Smeal Sentenced for Possessing Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute

BANGOR, MA (STL.News) A Hancock man was sentenced today in federal court in Bangor for possessing with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a substance containing fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced.

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced William Smeal, 34, to 54 months in prison and four years of supervised release. Smeal pleaded guilty on January 21, 2020.

According to court records, on February 13, 2019, law enforcement officers encountered Smeal in Ellsworth, Maine. A bag containing over 100 grams of a substance containing fentanyl was seized from his car. Smeal admitted to purchasing drugs in Massachusetts that day. A search of Smeal’s home and an additional search of his car resulted in the seizure of more than 100 additional grams of a substance containing fentanyl.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the FBI investigated the case.

The prosecution is a result of the ongoing efforts by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) Program, a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The OCDETF mission is to identify, investigate and prosecute high-level members of drug trafficking enterprises, bringing together the combined expertise and unique abilities of federal, state and local law enforcement.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today