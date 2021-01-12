Hamilton County: Jason Mize pleads guilty to using excessive force

Former Hamilton County Deputy, Jason Mize pleads guilty to using excessive force

CINCINNATI (STL.News) Jason Mize, 34, of Cincinnati pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court today to using unreasonable force while acting under color of law.

According to plea documents, on August 20, 2016, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 61-year-old individual and brought him to the county Justice Center for processing.

While the victim was in medical intake, Mize approached the victim from behind and told the individual to stand. Mize then pushed the victim towards a holding cell, shoving the victim with such force that the victim collided headfirst with a concrete wall. The victim suffered bodily injury, including lacerations to his scalp and a leg fracture.

Depriving an individual of their civil rights while acting under color of law is a federal crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison if bodily injury results from the act. Congress sets the maximum statutory sentence. Sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the Court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and Chris Hoffman, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division, announced the plea entered into today before U.S. District Judge Matthew W. McFarland. Assistant United States Attorneys Megan Gaffney Painter and Ebunoluwa Taiwo are representing the United States in this case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today