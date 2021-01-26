Halifax County: Weldon Motic Who Sold Drug Sentenced

Halifax County Man, Weldon Motic Jackson Who Sold Drugs Out of a Local Hotel Sentenced to More Than 12 Years as a Career Offender

WILMINGTON, N.C (STL.News) A Weldon man was sentenced today to 154 months in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Quantity of Heroin, a Quantity of Cocaine Base (Crack) and a Quantity of Marijuana, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

According to court documents, in April 2019, Weldon Motic Jackson, 52, sold marijuana to a confidential informant working with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office (“HCSO”) out of the New Yorker Motel in Weldon. Thereafter, HCSO executed a search warrant at Jackson’s hotel room where they found Jackson with his juvenile child along with another man who was attempting to flush marijuana down the toilet. On a table in the room, deputies found quantities of heroin, cocaine base (crack), marijuana, and drug distribution paraphernalia. In a book bag near the drugs, deputies located a loaded firearm. Upon his arrest by federal authorities, Jackson was found with additional narcotics on his person.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Dodson prosecuted the case.

This case is also part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina implements the PSN Program through its Take Back North Carolina Initiative. This initiative emphasizes the regional assignment of federal prosecutors to work with law enforcement and District Attorney’s Offices on a sustained basis in those communities to reduce the violent crime rate, drug trafficking, and crimes against law enforcement.

Related court documents and information can be found on the website of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina or on PACER by searching for Case No. 4:20-CR-00020-M.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today