Owensboro Man, Carlos M. Hagan-El Charged With Illegal Possession Of Firearms

OWENSBORO, KY (STL.News) A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned an indictment yesterday charging a Daviess County man with illegally possessing a firearm.

According to court documents, Carlos M. Hagan-El, 43, of Owensboro, KY, was found on or about January 15, 2021, in Daviess County, KY in possession of two handguns. Hagan-El has previously been convicted of felony offenses for First-Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (while in Possession of a Firearm), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, First-Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (less than two grams of methamphetamine), and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance within 1000 Feet of a School.

Hagan-El is charged with one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison. If convicted, and the defendant qualifies as an Armed Career Criminal, he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearm (ATF), made the announcement.

The ATF and the Owensboro Police Department are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark J. Yurchisin II of the Bowling Green U.S. Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today