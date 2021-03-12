Guyanese: Michael Whyte Sentenced For Illegal Re-Entry

Guyanese National, Warren Michael Whyte Sentenced to Time Served For Illegal Re-Entry into the United States

St. Thomas, USVI (STL.News) United States Attorney, Gretchen C.F. Shappert for the District of the Virgin Islands announced that Warren Michael Whyte, a citizen of Guyana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to illegally re-entering the United States after being ordered deported and removed.

According to Court documents, onMarch 14, 2020, an ICE Deportation Officer received information from a credible source of information (SOI) that an individual who was previously deported from the United States was working in the Smith Bay area in St. Thomas, V.I. at an auto repair shop called “Auto World”. Criminal and immigration records checks were completed and revealed that on June 18, 2002, Warren Whyte was ordered removed from the United States by the Immigration & Naturalization Service to his native country of Guyana as an aggravated felon due to his prior felony conviction.

Court records show that on March 17, 2020, at approximately 7:00 am, an ICE officer observed an individual who appeared to be the person identified in the picture as Warren Whyte. Officer Williams conducted a vehicle stop on VI Route 40 of the vehicle the individual was driving. During the encounter, Whyte freely admitted that his name was Warren Whyte. Mr. Whyte was taken into custody and transported to the ICE office where his fingerprints resulted in a positive match to his prior record of deportation.

During the Sentencing Hearing, United States District Court Judge Robert A. Molloy stated that Mr. Whyte’s prior conviction was almost 20 years ago, and that Whyte had been on home incarceration since March 17, 2020. Judge Molloy sentenced Mr. Whyte to time served. Mr. Whyte will be deported from the United States as a result of his conviction.

This case was investigated by the U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Juan A. Albino.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today