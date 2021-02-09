Guthrie: Brandon Scott Newberry sentenced for Bank Robbery

Bank Robbery Lands Guthrie Man, Brandon Scott Newberry in Federal Prison for More Than 14 Years

OKLAHOMA CITY (STL.News) Last week, BRANDON SCOTT NEWBERRY, 39, of Guthrie, was sentenced to serve 169 months in federal prison for bank robbery, announced U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Downing.

On June 3, 2020, a federal grand jury returned a one-count Indictment charging Newberry with the robbery of City National Bank and Trust, located in Oklahoma City.

According to court documents and public record, Newberry entered the bank on May 12, 2020. He then handed the teller a demand note, which included a warning that Newberry was armed. In response, the teller provided cash to Newberry. Later that day, Newberry was arrested after he surrendered to local law enforcement. Law enforcement recovered at the time of his arrest most of the stolen money.

On August 19, 2020, Newberry pleaded guilty to the Indictment.

On February 4, 2021, U.S. District Judge Scott L. Palk sentenced Newberry to serve 169 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Judge Palk also ordered Newberry to pay $770 in restitution, representing the amount of stolen money not recovered by law enforcement. At the sentencing hearing, Judge Palk noted Newberry’s continued propensity to engage in criminal activity despite his prior felony convictions, including convictions of murder and robbery.

This case resulted from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Oklahoma City Field Division, with assistance from the Midwest City Police Department and the Oklahoma City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stan West prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today