Gulfport: Timothy Frank Ross Sentenced for Mail Theft

Former Gulfport Resident, Timothy Frank Ross Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Mail Theft Conspiracy

Gulfport, MI (STL.News) Timothy Frank Ross, 54, formerly of Gulfport, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden, to serve 30 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for conspiring to commit mail theft, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Chris Cave with the U. S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, Southern Area Field Office. Ross was also ordered to pay outstanding restitution to a victim in the amount of $594 and a $2,000 fine.

From September 2016, through March 2017, Ross and co-conspirators stole mail from victims’ residences and their mailboxes in the Gulfport and Bay St. Louis areas. Ross and his co-conspirators cashed checks from the stolen mail and made deposits with stolen checks into a bank account controlled by a co-conspirator.

Ross was indicted on July 24, 2019. He pled guilty before Judge Ozerden on October 22, 2020.

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today