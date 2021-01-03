Categories: Business

Gulf Cooperation Council summit: Will Gulf crisis come to an end?

(STL.News) The Gulf crisis which has pitted regional players against Qatar could be moving closer to resolution as the key countries prepare to meet in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News

