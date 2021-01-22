Gulf Coast: Cameron Malik Pleads Guilty to Firearms Offense

Gulf Coast Man, Cameron Malik Dajon Payton Pleads Guilty to Firearms Offense

Gulfport, MI (STL.News) Cameron Malik Dajon Payton, 19, of Harrison County, Mississippi, pled guilty before Senior U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola to being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Michelle Sutphin with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

On September 2, 2020, law enforcement officers with the Biloxi Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Payton. As a result of the stop, officers located two loaded handguns, one of which was stolen, beneath the passenger seat. One of the firearms was a Glock 42 .380 caliber pistol. Additionally, officers found a Glock 42 pistol magazine loaded with 5 rounds of .380 ammunition and a single .380 round on Payton. Further investigation revealed that Payton was an unlawful user of marijuana, a controlled substance.

On October 6, 2020, Payton was charged in a federal criminal indictment with being an unlawful user of a controlled sustance in possession of a firearm.

Payton will be sentenced by Judge Guirola on April 28, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Biloxi Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan Buckner.

