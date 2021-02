(STL.News) West #Africa? Faced its first known #Ebola? Resurgence since the end of a devastating outbreak in 2016 on Sunday. Guinea responded to what its health chief called an “epidemic” after seven cases were confirmed. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic stretching health resources across the world, #Guinea? The World Health Organization says they are better prepared to deal with Ebola now than they were five years ago because of good vaccine progress.

?

YouTube video provided courtesy of France 24