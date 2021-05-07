Guatemalan: Suarez-Garcia Sentenced for Illegally Reentering U.S

Guatemalan Man, Moses Suarez-Garcia Sentenced to Prison for Illegally Reentering the United States After Being Deported

Convicted of sex abuse offense

(STL.News) A Guatemalan man who illegally returned to the United States after being deported once was sentenced yesterday to 15 months in federal prison.

Moses Suarez-Garcia age 39, a citizen of Guatemala, illegally present in the United States and residing in Dubuque, Iowa, received the prison term after a January 15, 2021, guilty plea to one count of illegal reentry into the United States.

Information disclosed at sentencing showed that in November 2019, Dubuque police officers responded to a report of sexual abuse. Suarez-Garcia and another woman were located. Suarez-Garcia was charged with, and ultimately convicted of, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. Officers learned through their investigation that Suarez-Garcia had been removed from the United States in 2012 but had since illegally reentered.

Suarez-Garcia was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Suarez-Garcia was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment. He was ordered to make payment of $100 to the special assessment fund. He must also serve a one-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel C. Tvedt and investigated by Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today