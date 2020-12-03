Green Bay: Darryl K. Green Indicted on Human Trafficking and Child Pornography Charges

Green Bay Man, Darryl K. Green Indicted on Human Trafficking and Production of Child Pornography Charges

(STL.News) Matthew D. Krueger, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on December 1, 2020, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Darryl K. Green (age: 53) of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green faces charges alleging he attempted to entice a minor to engage in a commercial sex act contrary to Title 18, United States Code, Section 1591(a)(1), (b)(2), and (c). It further alleges that he used that same minor to produce a pornographic image of the child in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2251(a).

If convicted of the child pornography charge, Green faces a mandatory 15 years’ imprisonment and up to 30 years’ imprisonment. He would also be required to register as a sex offender. The human trafficking charge carries a mandatory ten years’ imprisonment and up to a lifetime of incarceration.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006, by the U.S. Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

