Grand Jury Returns Indictments

MADISON, WN (STL.News) A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned the following indictments today. You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Wisconsin Rapids Man Charged with Child Pornography Crimes

Benjamin T. Mann, 39, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, is charged with five counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. The indictment alleges that in March and April 2020, Mann used Kik to distribute images of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The indictment also alleges that on March 3, 2021, Mann possessed a phone containing visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, and that at least one of the depictions involved a minor who had not attained 12 years of age.

If convicted, Mann faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison on each distribution count, and a maximum of 10 years on the possession count. The charges against him are the result of an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and Wood County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman is handling the prosecution.

La Crosse Man Charged with Drug Crimes Involving Crack Cocaine & Cocaine

Aubrey L. Marshall, 45, La Crosse, Wisconsin, is charged with two counts of distributing crack cocaine. The indictment alleges that one of the distributions involved 28 grams or more of crack cocaine. He is also charged with one count of possessing 28 grams or more of crack cocaine for distribution, and one count of possessing cocaine for distribution. The indictment alleges that he distributed crack cocaine on January 18 and 25, 2021 and that he possessed crack cocaine and cocaine for distribution on January 25, 2021.

If convicted, Marshall faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison on each of the charges alleging 28 grams or more of crack cocaine, and a maximum of 20 years on the other two counts.

The charges against Marshall are the result of an investigation by the La Crosse Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Anderson is handling the prosecution.

Chippewa Falls Man Charged with Possessing Methamphetamine for Distribution

Justin Barnard, 36, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine for distribution. The indictment alleges that he possessed the methamphetamine on November 23, 2020.

If convicted, Barnard faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the West Central Drug Task Force, Menomonie Police Department, and Dunn County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor Kraus is handling the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today