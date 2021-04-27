  • Tue. Apr 27th, 2021
Graham Admits To Trying To Obtain Unemployment Benefits

Inmate, Sedequa M. Graham admits to trying to obtain unemployment benefits

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Sedequa M. Graham, an inmate at Federal Corrections Institution Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, was sentenced today to an additional six months of incarceration after admitting to attempting mail fraud, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Graham, 25, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Attempting Mail Fraud.” Graham is incarcerated at the Secure Female Facility Hazelton.  She admitted to obtaining names, birth dates, and social security numbers of others without their knowledge.  She then attempted to send that information via the postal service to obtain unemployment benefits.  The crime occurred in August and September 2020 in Preston County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.  The Bureau of Prisons investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

