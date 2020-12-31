Governors Announced Suspension of Interstate Youth Hockey

Joint Statement From the Offices of Governors Lamont, Baker, Mills, Murphy, Raimondo, Scott, and Sununu on Extending the Suspension of Interstate Youth Hockey

(HARTFORD, CT) (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut, Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Governor Janet Mills of Maine, Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Governor Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island, Governor Phil Scott of Vermont, and Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire announced an extension of the suspension of interstate youth hockey competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey leagues through at least January 31, 2021.

The prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and/or restrictions.

The states previously announced a regional suspension through at least December 31, 2020 due to coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities. As public health data continues to evolve, the states will reassess the need for continued restrictions on interstate sports activities.

