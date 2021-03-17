Governor Abbott Names Rodriguez Chair, Appoints Salinas & Gonzalez

Governor Abbott Names Rodriguez Chair and Appoints Salinas and Gonzalez to Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Gilberto Salinas and Julio Gonzalez to the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. Additionally, he named Miguel “Mike” Rodriguez as Chair. The authority assesses the scope of motor vehicle crime in Texas and supports a statewide law enforcement network through grants, auto theft reduction initiatives, education, and public awareness.

Gilberto Salinas of Brownsville is Executive Director of the Kerr Economic Development Corporation. He is a member of the board of the International Economic Development Council and a member of the Texas Economic Development Council. He is also a recipient and member of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers 2021 by Consultant Connect. Additionally, he is a CARE Partner at Paredes Elementary School and a Ring Coach at Powerhouse Boxing Academy. Salinas received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in Communication from The University of Texas Pan American – Edinburg, and completed Certified Economic Developer training by the International Economic Development Council.

Julio Gonzalez of Dallas is the Administrative Lieutenant of the Office of Strategy Management for the Dallas Police Department. He is a member of the Police Executive Research Forum and the International Association of Chiefs of Police. Additionally, he serves on the Policy Development Committee of the North Central Texas Council of Governments. Gonzalez received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Texas Tech University and a Master of Science in Criminology from The University of Texas – Dallas.

Miguel “Mike” Rodriguez of Laredo is Assistant Chief of Police for the Laredo Police Department. He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Texas Police Chiefs Association. Rodriguez received a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Texas A&M International University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.