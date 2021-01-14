Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Six To Medical Board Committee

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Ada Booth, M.D. and Walton “Boyd” Bush, Ed.D. to the Texas Medical Board District Four Review Committee for terms set to expire on January 15, 2022. Additionally, he appointed Leanne Burnett, M.D., and reappointed Philip “Phil” Worley for terms set to expire on January 15, 2024 and appointed Ruth Villarreal and Andrew “Jimmy” Widmer, M.D. for terms set to expire on January 15, 2026.

Ada Booth, M.D. of Corpus Christi is a Child Abuse Pediatrician with the Child Abuse Resource & Evaluation team at Driscoll Children’s Hospital. She is a member of the Texas Pediatric Society, Nueces County Medical Society, Corpus Christi Pediatric Society, Coastal Bend Child Fatality Review Team, and the Ray E. Helfer Society. Booth received a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies: Pediatric Psychology from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and a Doctor of Medicine from the Indiana University School of Medicine.

Walton “Boyd” Bush, Ed.D. of Bee Cave recently retired as the Executive Director of the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners. In addition, he previously served as the Assistant Director of Field Operations with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. He is a member of the American Association of Dental Boards. Bush received a Bachelor of Science in Math and Computer Education and Master of Education from West Texas A&M University, and a Doctorate in Education from Texas Tech University.

Leanne Burnett, M.D. of Missouri City most recently served as a neurologist at Clear Lake Houston Methodist Hospital. She is a member of the American Academy of Neurology, Texas Medical Association, Harris County Medical Association, and the Houston Area Parkinson’s Society. Burnett received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Rice University and a Doctor of Medicine from Baylor College of Medicine.

Phillip “Phil” Worley of Hebbronbville is an adjunct instructor at Laredo College. He previously served as the Dean of Arts and Humanity at Laredo College. He is a former member of the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy, Texas Guaranteed Student Loan Corporation, and Bruni Lions Club. Worley received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Texas State University and a Master of Arts in Sociology and Political Science from Texas A&M International University, formerly Laredo State University.

Ruth Villarreal of Mission is the owner of Ruth Villarreal Insurance Agency. She is a board member of the South Texas Independent School District, and has participated as a sponsor for many Hidalgo County charitable and community organizations including the Breast Cancer Awareness Walk, the Diabetes Awareness Fair, as well as various school and community food drives. Villarreal received a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Houston.

Andrew “Jimmy” Widmer, M.D. of Belton is a General Internist for Baylor Scott and White Health. He is a member of the American College of Physicians, Texas Medical Association, and the Bell County Medical Society. Widmer received a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Science from Texas A&M University, Master of Medical Sciences from the University of North Texas Health Science Center, Master of Public Health and Doctor of Medicine from the Texas A&M Health Science Center.