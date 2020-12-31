Gov. Reynolds sets date for Iowa State Senate Election

Gov. Reynolds sets date for Iowa State Senate District 41 special election

(STL.News) Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation setting a special election date in Iowa State Senate District 41 for Tuesday, January 26, 2021. The proclamation follows the announced resignation of State Senator Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

The proclamation setting the date of the special election are as follows:

SPECIAL ELECTION PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS,I have received notice of a vacancy in the Office of State Senator for the Forty-First (41st) State Senatorial District of the Iowa General Assembly, as defined by section 41.2(41) of the 2021 Iowa Code, by reason of the resignation of Iowa State Senator Mariannette Miller-Meeks, effective January 2, 2021.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Kim Reynolds, Governor of the State of Iowa, by virtue of the authority vested in me by law, do hereby proclaim and direct that a special election to fill said vacancy shall be held within said District on:

TUESDAY, THE TWENTY-SIXTH (26TH) DAY OF JANUARY, 2021, A.D.

WHEREFORE, all electors within the Forty-First (41st) State Senatorial District will take due notice and the County Commissioners of Elections of said counties shall give official notice as provided in section 39.6 of the Iowa Code.

