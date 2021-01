Gov. Holcomb Provide Updates on COVID-19

Gov. Holcomb to Provide Updates in the Fight Against COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (STL.News) Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will host a virtual media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.

WHO: Gov. Holcomb

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun

State Health Commissioner Kristina Box, MD, FACOG

Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP

Secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Jennifer Sullivan, M.D., M.P.H.

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 30

SOURCE: EVENTS.IN.Gov