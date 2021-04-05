Gomez-Gil Sentenced for Participation in Fentanyl Trafficking

Dominican Man, Frailin Manuel Gomez-Gil Sentenced to 75 Months for Participation in Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy

CONCORD (STL.News) Frailin Manuel Gomez-Gil, 29, a citizen of the Dominican Republic most recently residing in Lawrence, Massachusetts, was sentenced to 75 months in federal prison on Friday for participating in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy, Acing United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Gomez-Gil participated in a drug trafficking organization that was led by Sergio Martinez. Martinez, who is now serving a 45-year prison sentence, employed numerous individuals to sell fentanyl to customers from various New England states, including New Hampshire. Gomez-Gil assisted Martinez with testing, diluting, and packaging the drugs for sale.

Gomez-Gil previously pleaded guilty on November 18, 2020. After serving his prison sentence, he faces likely removal to the Dominican Republic.

“Over the past few years, fentanyl has caused tremendous damage to communities throughout New Hampshire,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley. “Together with our law enforcement partners, we are fighting back against the organizations that distribute this deadly substance in the Granite State. Drug traffickers who seek to profit from selling opioids in the Granite State will be prosecuted and sent to federal prison.”

“The state of New Hampshire is faced with an opioid crisis unlike ever before,” said Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle. “Those responsible for distributing lethal drugs like fentanyl to the citizens of New Hampshire need to be held accountable for their actions. DEA will aggressively pursue Drug Trafficking Organizations and individuals who are coming from out of state to distribute this poison in order to profit and destroy people’s lives. This investigation demonstrates the strength and continued commitment of our local, state and federal law enforcement partners.”

The case was a collaborative investigation that involved the DEA; the New Hampshire State Police; the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office; the Nashua Police Department; the Massachusetts State Police; the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office; the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office; the Essex County District Attorney’s Office; the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations; Homeland Security Investigations; United States Customs and Border Protection Boston Field Office; the United States Marshals Service; the United States Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service; the Manchester Police Department; the Lisbon Police Department; the Littleton Police Department; the Seabrook Police Department; the Haverhill (MA) Police Department; the Methuen (MA) Police Department; the Lowell (MA) Police Department; and the Maine State Police.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Georgiana L. MacDonald and Seth R. Aframe.

This investigation is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today