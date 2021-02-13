GoDaddy Completes Acquisition of Poynt

Accelerates GoDaddy’s strategy to provide a complete suite of commerce and payment services that enables small businesses to sell everywhere

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (STL.News) GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, announced it had completed its acquisition of Poynt. The combination expands GoDaddy’s commerce services to help small businesses grow – both online and offline – using one platform.

“GoDaddy exists to empower everyday entrepreneurs, and we’re committed to helping their ventures succeed by delivering seamlessly intuitive commerce experiences that enable them to sell everywhere, from e-commerce to physical stores,” said GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani. “Poynt delivers amazing experiences in payments, invoicing, and point-of-sale that strengthen our commerce offerings and will bring significant value to our customers. I want to welcome Osama and the entire Poynt team to the GoDaddy family.”

Poynt CEO Osama Bedier will lead GoDaddy’s new Commerce Division, reporting to GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani.

