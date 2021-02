(STL.News) GoDaddy released fourth-quarter earnings yesterday and beat expectations. The company announced it added 1.4 million customers in 2020, nearly double the number added in 2019, for a total of more than 20 million customers. Go Daddy CEO Aman Bhutani joins ‘Closing Bell’ to discuss the company’s customer growth.

YouTube video provided courtesy of CNBC-TV