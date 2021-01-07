Categories: Politics

‘Go home’, says President Donald Trump to protesters

(STL.News) Hours after hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy, a shaken Congress on Thursday formally certified Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

YouTube video provided courtesy of WION News

STLNEWS

4 mins ago

