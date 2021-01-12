Glenpool: Mason Ray Razo Pleads Guilty to Attempted Robbery

Glenpool Man, Mason Ray Razo Pleads Guilty to Attempted Robbery in Indian Country

(STL.News) A man pleaded guilty this morning to attempted robbery in Indian Country, announced U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

Mason Ray Razo, 19, of Glenpool, pleaded guilty before Chief U.S. District Judge John E. Dowdell. Razo is an enrolled member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. His sentencing is set for April 12, 2021.

“My team adopted this case because of the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom Duncombe worked hard to ensure justice for the victim and accountability for a violent criminal,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “We’ve seen an increase in gun-related violent crimes over the past twelve months. Credit goes to the Glenpool Police Department, Tulsa Police Department, and Federal Bureau of Investigation for being on the front lines to stop violent criminals like Mason Razo.”

In his plea agreement, Razo admitted that on April 1, 2020 he attempted to commit robbery within the Muscogee (Creek) Reservation in the Northern District of Oklahoma. He stated that he and his codefendants went to the Tulsa home of an acquaintance, in order to take items of value by force, violence, or fear. Further, Razo stated that he brought a firearm with the intention of using it in the course of the robbery and that he wore a mask in an attempt to hide his identity.

Video footage from a door security system showed Razo and his codefendants standing outside the Tulsa home and preparing to break in. The video shows Razo attempting to break the door down but then stopping after hearing a loud noise inside. Razo and the others fled the scene before they could get inside to complete the robbery.

The FBI, Tulsa Police Department, and Glenpool Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas E. Duncombe is prosecuting the case.

