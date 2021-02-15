General

Giovonni Pope Charged with Murder of DOD Employee

ByEditor 4

Feb 15, 2021 , , , ,
Giovonni Pope Charged with Murder of DOD Employee

U.S. Citizen, Giovonni Pope Charged with Murder of Department of Defense Employee in Bahrain

(STL.News) A U.S. citizen arrived in the United States today after being ordered detained and removed from Bahrain to the United States for the alleged murder of his mother, a Department of Defense civilian employee working in Bahrain.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur of the District of Maryland and Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Oakes of the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Middle East Field Office made the announcement.

Giovonni Pope, 27, was charged with murder by way of criminal complaint in the District of Maryland Tuesday. U.S. military authorities in Bahrain arrested Pope and his initial appearance was held via video teleconference, at which time he was ordered detained and removed to the United States pursuant to the Military Extraterritorial Jurisdiction Act.

According to the complaint, on Jan. 31, Pope stabbed his mother, causing her death.  In the hours that followed, Pope purchased a plane ticket back to the United States and attempted to clean the residence and dispose of evidence of the crime.

The case is being prosecuted by Trial Attorneys Brian Morgan and James Hepburn of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney P. Michael Cunningham of the District of Maryland.  The case is being investigated by the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service.  The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs provided assistance.

The charges in the complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Queens: Hatem Ghouneim Charged with Referral-Fee Fraud

Feb 15, 2021 Editor 4
General

Two Men Charged in Darknet Drug Distribution Conspiracy

Feb 15, 2021 Editor 4
General

Nome: Stephen Brooker Sentenced for Firearms Offense

Feb 15, 2021 Editor 4

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Politics

Florida Governor: 2021 Florida Military Friendly Guide

Feb 15, 2021 Publisher3
Politics

Colorado Governor Takes Action in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Feb 15, 2021 Publisher3
General

Queens: Hatem Ghouneim Charged with Referral-Fee Fraud

Feb 15, 2021 Editor 4
Politics

West Virginia Surpasses 100 Percent Vaccine Administration Rate

Feb 15, 2021 Publisher3