Gilford: Phillip R. Andrews Sentenced For Transportation of Child Pornography

Gilford Man, Phillip R. Andrews Sentenced to 84 Months For Transportation of Child Pornography

CONCORD (STL.News) Phillip R. Andrews, 81, of Gilford, was sentenced on Tuesday to 84 months in federal prison for transportation of child pornography, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on or before June 13, 2016, Andrews used his cellular phone to produce sexually explicit images of a child. These images were uploaded onto his social media accounts using the internet.

Andrews previously pleaded guilty on January 15, 2020.

“By transporting child pornography, the defendant was involved in the exploitation of a child,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “Those who create, transport or distribute child pornography do grave harm to the victims who are portrayed in these images. In order to safeguard our young people, we work closely with HSI and all of our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute child exploitation and child pornography crimes.”

This matter was investigated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Gilford Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cam Le.

In February 2006, the Department of Justice introduced Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims.

