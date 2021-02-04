Gilbert: James Patrick Giannakos Charged with Threatening

Gilbert Man, James Patrick Giannakos Charged with Threatening Former Assistant U.S. Attorney, Her Family and Associates

Columbia, S.C (STL.News) United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr., announced today that James Patrick Giannakos, Jr. of Gilbert has been charged with threatening a former Assistant United States Attorney, her family, and associates. According to documents filed with the court, the threats came after multiple media platforms reported that the Government used information from Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, to prosecute approximately 13 individuals.

According to information provided to the court, Giannakos allegedly left a message on the former Assistant United States Attorney’s voicemail stating in part, “if anything happens to Mr. Enrique Tarrio, the same thing will happen to you and your family . . . If anything happens to him, I promise you and your associates will pay for it.”

The day after the voicemail was reported to the Miami office for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), six additional threatening voicemails were left by the same telephone number on the answering machines of several offices of the firm that the former Assistant U.S. Attorney now works. Documents filed with the court allege that parts of those voicemails included, “If anything happens to Mr. Tarrio or his family, the same thing will happen to you and your associates. Be safe.” Another message allegedly included, “if anything happens to Enrique Tarrio . . . [the former Assistant United States Attorney’s] family is in danger and so are you.”

“Those who seek violent retribution on prosecutors, former prosecutors, other law enforcement officials and individuals who assist law enforcement will be held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy.

Giannakos is charged with transmitting in interstate commerce any communication containing a threat to injure the person of another. The case is being investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Jim May and Elliott Daniels.

The United States Attorney stated all charges in this case are merely accusations at this stage, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today