Ghosh Tagore Sentenced for Receipt of Child Pornography

Repeat Sex Offender, Anjan Ghosh Tagore Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison for Receipt of Child Pornography

Greenbelt, MD (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte sentenced Anjan Ghosh Tagore, age 48, of Silver Spring, Maryland, to 15 years in federal prison, followed by lifetime supervised release, for receipt of child pornography and 18 months in federal prison for violating his supervised release from a previous federal conviction for possession of child pornography. The sentences were imposed on April 8, 2021 and are to be served consecutively. Judge Messitte also ordered that Tagore forfeit his electronic devices and pay $3,000 in restitution to a child pornography victim. Upon his release from prison, Tagore must also continue to register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

The sentence was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Jennifer C. Boone of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; and Chief Marcus Jones of the Montgomery County Police Department.

According to Tagore’s plea agreement, in February 2019, the United States Probation Office was alerted by monitoring software that Tagore searched for images of “naked/nude/preteen” children on his desktop computer. When confronted about his use of his authorized computer to search for “naked/nude/preteen” children, Tagore denied any knowledge of his computer being used that way, although he later admitted to viewing this material. On April 16, 2019, Montgomery County Police contacted the U.S. Probation regarding a complaint that Tagore had been using a computer at a library in Montgomery County to view nude images of children at a library. Tagore’s U.S. Probation Officer had not authorized Tagore to use a computer or the internet. Furthermore, searching for and viewing images of nude children was a violation of the rules and regulations of Tagore’s sex offender treatment program, nor did Tagore report his questioning by the Montgomery County Police as he was required to do under the terms of his supervised release.

In April 2019, upon questioning by a U.S. Probation officer, Tagore turned over several USB drives and Micro SD cards, which Tagore was not allowed to possess. A search warrant was executed on the digital media and a forensic analysis revealed 105 video files depicting child pornography, including prepubescent children, at least one of which was an infant or toddler.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

Acting United States Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner commended the FBI, the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services Office, and the Montgomery County Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Lenzner thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph R. Baldwin, who prosecuted the federal case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today