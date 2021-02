German Armed Forces Order – Motorola Solutions

German Armed Forces Order Deployable Mission-Critical Communication Networks from Motorola Solutions to Drive Greater Digitization

The contract value of the framework agreement is worth 254 million euros.

New solutions ensure fast, flexible, secure, and reliable radio communication in the field.

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) Digitization is one of the highest priorities for the German Armed Forces. It will help to increase the efficiency of operations and safety for soldiers and civilian personnel. Secure and reliable voice communications and data access are central drivers for efficiency and responsiveness on any successful mission.

Cross-agency communication is also a prerequisite for successful cooperation between different teams, particularly in a crisis or disaster. As part of the digitization of land-based operations and to ensure fast communication in various areas in the field, the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) are procuring deployable communication networks available in two versions, mobile and stationary. The modernization marks a significant milestone within the Bundeswehr’s military’s digitization strategy.

Motorola Solutions announced today that the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (Bundesamt für Ausrüstung, Informationstechnik und Nutzung der Bundeswehr, BAAINBw) awarded the company as the main contractor to design and build a deployable, digital communications network within the next four years. The project includes the delivery of up to 120 radio systems. The systems are implemented in two versions – one version for a large number of users and a more comprehensive reach integrated into 20-foot ISO containers (40 systems), the other system version will be installed in operating, transport, and storage containers (80 systems), providing greater flexibility, operational readiness, and higher mobility.

Mission-critical communication remains essential to the success of the German Armed Forces’ diverse operations. The forces face challenges like handling complex situations in remote and dangerous environments and analyzing large amounts of data. This is especially important during crises to protect the safety of soldiers and the public.

The new deployable mission-critical networks combine a TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) solution with an LTE solution to transmit data. The contract includes the delivery of 12,500 handheld and 4,000 mobile and fixed radios. The relocatable network solutions are interoperable with the communication networks of the German Public Safety Organizations (BOS), NATO, and the EU. This enables successful collaboration during crises or disaster relief where interagency communication is a prerequisite for success.

“Germany remains a priority market for Motorola Solutions where we have supported public safety for over 50 years”, said Mark Schmidl, senior vice president at Motorola Solutions. “We look forward to providing the German Armed Forces with future leading communication networks to drive the digitization of the force and support them in their mission.”