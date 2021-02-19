Georgia: Jaquavius Trishun Powell Charged to Distribute Meth

Georgia Man, Jaquavius Trishun Powell Charged For Conspiracy To Distribute Nearly 75 Pounds Of Methamphetamine

LAS VEGAS, NE (STL.News) A Georgia man who was traveling cross-country with nearly 75 pounds of methamphetamine in a commercial vehicle made his initial appearance in federal court on Thursday, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Daniel Neill for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Colonel Anne Carpenter for the Nevada Department of Public Safety (DPS) – Highway Patrol Division (NHP).

Jaquavius Trishun Powell, 26, of Monroe, Georgia, was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Powell made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elayna J. Youchah who scheduled a preliminary hearing for March 4, 2021.

According to allegations in the complaint, on February 15, 2021, the Nevada Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on a commercial pickup truck that was towing an unregistered enclosed trailer. Powell was driving the truck, which was going north on I-15 near Flamingo Road. Powell stated that he and a passenger were traveling without a load from San Diego, California to Monroe, Georgia. During an inspection of the trailer, approximately 74 pounds of methamphetamine were recovered. Powell also had a firearm in a bag in the trailer, and the passenger concealed a firearm under the rear passenger seat.

If convicted, Powell faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, and a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison.

A criminal complaint is a formal accusation of criminal conduct for purposes of establishing probable cause, not evidence of guilt. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This case was investigated by the DEA and DPS-NHP.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today