Georgia Governor: Plug Power Opening in Camden County

Gov. Kemp Announces Plug Power Opening Green Manufacturing Plant in Camden County

Atlanta, GA (STL.News) Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Plug Power, a leading global provider of hydrogen solutions, will invest $84 million in opening a green hydrogen fuel production plant in Camden County. Plug Power has deployed more than 40,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, delivering efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operationa l costs to their customers, and delivers 40 tons per day of hydrogen fuel to those customers.

“I’m glad to welcome Plug Power to the number one state for business,” said Governor Kemp. “As the home to several of Plug Power’s great Georgia-based customers, including Southern Company and The Home Depot, I’m confident they will find continued success and innovative partnerships in the Peach State.”

Plug Power’s vertically integrated GenKey solution ties together critical elements to power and fuel and provides services to customers including Amazon, BMW, Southern Company, The Home Depot, Group Carrefour, and Walmart. The company is continuing to expand to markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers. With close proximity to I-95 and strategically on the Eastern Seaboard, this new zero-emission fuel production plant will help the company better serve their industrial customers across the Southeastern U.S.

“With this hydrogen production plant, we are expanding our green hydrogen network to provide zero-emissions fuel to customers in Georgia and across the Southeast,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. “Investing in Camden County is the right choice to support Plug Power’s continued growth.”

Located at the Camden County Industrial Park in Kingsland, the company’s hydrogen fuel production facility will create 24 jobs in Camden County. As soon as summer 2022, Plug Power will be hiring for careers in operations, engineering, maintenance, and logistics. Individuals interested in opportunities with the company are encouraged to visit plugpower.com for additional information.

“We look forward to working with Plug Power and our state and local economic development partners on this exciting project that clearly demonstrates that Kingsland is open for business,” said Kingsland Mayor Dr. C. Grayson Day.

“We are proud to welcome Plug Power to Camden County,” said Executive Director of the Camden County Joint Development Authority James Coughlin. “The Authority was happy to structure a package that is beneficial for the company and the community and we are grateful for the cooperation between our partners; Okefenokee EMC, the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the City of Kingsland. This type of forward-thinking collaboration is what makes projects work in Southeast Georgia.”

Assistant Director Alyce Thornhill represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with the Camden County Joint Development Authority, Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Power, and Okefenokee EMC.

“Having Plug Power expand its footprint to Georgia is exciting news for this growing industry,” said Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) Executive Director Griff Lynch. “The Ports of Savannah and Brunswick provide the capacity needed for auto part imports and auto exports, making the I-95 corridor perfectly suited for this type of development.”

“Georgia is a great place to do business, and because of that, we continue to attract the jobs of the future,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Many thanks to Plug Power for choosing to invest in Georgia, and for helping bolster our green technology ecosystem. Congratulations to our partners in Camden County, and thank you for your efforts to help bring jobs to Georgia that positively impact our economy and our environment.”