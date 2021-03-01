Georgia Governor: Over 2 Million Vaccines Administered

Atlanta, GA (STL.News) The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard reported 2,048,591 total vaccine doses administered in the Peach State, accounting for 82.57% of the state’s shipped allocation. Georgia administered one million vaccines in just twenty five days.

“With one million doses administered in just twenty-five days, we continue to make significant progress in vaccinating more vulnerable Georgians” said Governor Kemp. “Over 830,000 seniors have received at least one shot, accounting for nearly sixty percent of Georgia’s over 65 population. With the recent approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and increased dose allocation from both Pfizer and Moderna, the state expects more vaccines will be available in the coming weeks.”