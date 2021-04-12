Georgia Governor on SK Innovation, LG Energy Solution Deal

Atlanta, GA (STL.News) Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp issued the following statement on the settlement deal reached by SK Innovation and LG Energy Solution.

“The announcement of a settlement between SK innovation and LG Energy Solution is fantastic news for northeast Georgia and our state’s growing electric vehicle industry,” said Governor Kemp. “Our state attracted this massive $2.6 billion investment because of Georgia’s pro-growth leadership, and I have personally participated in countless meetings, calls, and other conversations to make sure this project and the 2,600 expected jobs continued to move forward. I want to offer a special thank you to local leadership in Jackson County and the city of Commerce, our incredible partners with the government of South Korea both here and in Seoul, as well as the Office of the United States Trade Representative for assisting the two companies through the settlement negotiations process.”

