  • Wed. May 5th, 2021
Politics

Georgia Governor Kemp Signs Bills to Grow Jobs

Atlanta, GA (STL.News) Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp signed SB 6 to incentivize job growth and economic development across the Peach State.

“Despite an unprecedented global pandemic, Georgia continues to create jobs, spur investment, and create economic development in every corner of our state,” said Governor Kemp.  “Senate Bill 6 is the logical next step in our efforts to support businesses producing life-saving medical devices and supplies here in the Peach State.

“In addition to SB 6, this legislative session I worked with the General Assembly to pass balanced budgets that fund our priorities of education, healthcare, and public safety.  This laser-focus on jobs, economic development, and conservative budgeting has resulted in Georgia’s unemployment rate falling for eleven straight months and remaining below the national average.  Together, these bills I am signing today strengthen our commitment to being the best state in the country to live, work, and raise a family. Georgia is open for business!”

Governor Kemp also signed SB 49, HB 451, HB 611, HB 327, and HB 149.

Watch the Governor’s full remarks here.

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

