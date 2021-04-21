  • Wed. Apr 21st, 2021

Georgia Governor Kemp Opposes Home Depot Boycott

Atlanta, GA (STL.News) Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp highlighted his opposition to the job-killing Home Depot boycott and his continued support for Georgia jobs.

“First, the left came for baseball, and now, they are coming for Georgia jobs,” said Governor Kemp.  “This boycott of Home Depot – one of Georgia’s largest employers – puts partisan politics ahead of people’s paychecks.  The Georgians hardest hit by this destructive decision are the hourly workers just trying to make ends meet during a global pandemic.  I stand with Home Depot, and I stand with nearly 30,000 Georgians who work at the 90 Home Depot stores and 15 distribution centers across the Peach State.  I will not apologize for supporting both Georgia jobs and election integrity.”

Watch the Governor’s full press conference here.

 

