  • Tue. May 4th, 2021
Politics

Georgia Governor: Bills to Streamline Improve Adoption, Foster Care

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 4, 2021 , brian p kemp, Foster Care, Georgia, Governor
Georgia Governor: Bills to Streamline Improve Adoption, Foster Care

Atlanta, GA (STL.News) Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp signed multiple pieces of legislation to streamline the adoption and foster care process and reduce burdensome regulations on adoptive parents.

“Today, I am proud to sign legislation that will make it easier and more affordable to adopt children in the Peach State, allow grant tuition and fee waivers for eligible foster and adopted students at Georgia’s postsecondary institutions, and remove procedural hurdles for adoptive parents,” said Governor Kemp.  “Placing our kids in safe and loving homes is not controversial, and I am thankful to the General Assembly for working closely with our office on these important reforms in a bipartisan fashion.”

Governor Kemp signed SB 20, SB 28, SB 107, HB 154, HB 562, and HB 548.

Watch the Governor’s full remarks here.

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Politics
Missouri Governor Grants 13 Pardons, Commutes 1 Sentence-Addendum
May 4, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
New Jersey Governor: DOE Grants for Computer Science Learning Hubs
May 4, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
US State Department: Joint Statement on the C5+1 Virtual Ministerial
May 4, 2021 Maryam Shah