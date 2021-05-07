  • Fri. May 7th, 2021
Politics

Georgia Governor: Bill to Fairly Compensate Student Athletes

May 7, 2021 , Brian B Kemp, Georgia, Governor
Atlanta, GA (STL.News) Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp signed legislation to ensure that student collegiate athletes in Georgia are paid for the use of their name, image, and likeness.

“College athletics are an essential part of the fabric of who we are as Georgians,” said Governor Kemp.  “It is well past time for college athletes to be fairly compensated for all that they do for our universities and our state.  It is our hope that this bill will encourage more student athletes to come to Georgia to receive both a great education and the opportunity to compete at the highest level.  As a diehard Georgia sports fan, I am so proud of the contributions that our student athletes have made to our great state and look forward to cheering them on as we fully re-open and return back to normal.”

Governor Kemp signed HB 617 at a ceremony in Athens.

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

