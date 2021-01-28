Georgia: Gloria Navarro Sentenced to Distribute Heroin

Georgia Woman, Gloria Navarro Sentenced For Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin

NEW ORLEANS (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser announced that on GLORIA NAVARRO, age 47, of Loganville, Georgia, was sentenced by United States District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo on January 27, 2021 after previously pleading guilty to drug offenses.

Specifically, NAVARRO previously pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), and 846.

According to court records, NAVARRO and others conspired to distribute heroin in the New Orleans metropolitan area and elsewhere.

Judge Milazzo sentenced NAVARRO to 210 months of imprisonment, 5 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.

U.S. Attorney Strasser praised the work of the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan L. Shih is in charge of the prosecution.

This prosecution is part of an extensive investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (“OCDETF”). OCDETF is a joint federal, state and local cooperative approach to combat drug trafficking and is the nation’s primary tool for disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations, targeting national and regional level drug trafficking organizations and coordinating the necessary law enforcement entities and resources to disrupt or dismantle the targeted criminal organization and seize their assets.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today