Georgia: Brandon Quane Pleads Guilty to Multiple Crimes

Feb 23, 2021 , , ,

Georgia Man, Brandon Quane Hudson Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug and Firearm Charges

HUNTINGTON, W.V (STL.News) United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that Brandon Quane Hudson, 36, of Macon, Georgia, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“Hudson had four previous felony convictions when he was caught with meth, crack, and a gun in Huntington,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “I commend law enforcement for their work to hold this repeat offender accountable.”

Hudson admitted that on August 20, 2019, members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at his residence in Huntington.  Officers located approximately 17.41 grams of crack cocaine and 4 grams of methamphetamine.  Hudson admitted that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine and crack cocaine for money.  Officers also located a Ruger EC9s, 9mm pistol and 8 rounds of 9mm ammunition, which Hudson admitted were in his possession.  Hudson also admitted that he knew he was a convicted felon and that he was prohibited from possessing a firearm.  Hudson has three previous felony convictions in Georgia as well as a prior felony conviction in Cabell County Circuit Court.

Hudson faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on May 24, 2021.

The Huntington Police Department, the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) conducted the investigation.  United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing.  Assistant United States Attorney Courtney L. Cremeans is handling the prosecution.

