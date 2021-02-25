George Poulo Sentenced To Produce Sexually Explicit Photos

Orlando Man, George Poulo Sentenced To 170 Years In Federal Prison For Using A Minor To Produce Sexually Explicit Photos And Distributing Child Sex Abuse Images And Videos

Orlando, FL (STL.News) United States District Judge Paul G. Byron has sentenced George Poulo (27, Orlando) to 170 years in federal prison for using a minor to produce sexually explicit conduct and distributing child pornography. Poulo was also ordered to serve a lifetime term of supervised release and register as a sex offender. Poulo had been found guilty following a bench trial on September 30, 2020.

According to evidence presented at trial, Poulo interacted with undercover law enforcement officers while using the Kik social media application. On Kik, Poulo discussed sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl whom he knew and also discussed a desire to have sex with other children. During these chats, Poulo sent the undercover officers five photographs of the minor watching him masturbate. Later, Poulo also sent the law enforcement officers a video of an adult male sexually abusing a young child.

At sentencing, the court found that Poulo had engaged in a pattern of sexual abuse involving the minor child from the summer of 2019 until February 2020, when the FBI executed a search warrant at his home.

“No amount of prison time can erase what this monster did to a young, innocent child.”, said Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Tampa Division Michael McPherson. “The 170-year prison sentence handed down in this case proves the seriousness of law enforcement’s commitment and conviction to finding these predators and removing them from society so they can’t hurt another child again.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Winnebago County (Wisconsin) Sheriff’s Office . It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn P. Napier.

This is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today