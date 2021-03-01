Gary: Yahtzee Harris Sentenced To 228 Months In Prison

Gary Man, Yahtzee Harris Sentenced To 228 Months In Prison

For Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

HAMMOND (STL.News) Yahtzee Harris, 42, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Philip P. Simon to 228 months in prison and 5 years of supervised release following his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute 280 grams of crack cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Gary T. Bell.

According to documents in the case, between July of 2015 and November of 2016, Harris participated in a conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine in the Glen Park neighborhood of Gary, Indiana. In furtherance of the conspiracy, Harris cooked cocaine into crack and worked with numerous other individuals to distribute it from multiple residences. During a search of his Gary residence, law enforcement recovered a firearm and packaged crack intended for distribution. Harris has prior felony convictions for distribution of crack cocaine, pointing a firearm, and possession of a firearm as felon.

To date, eighteen other charged members of the conspiracy have been convicted of drug-related offenses in this case.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Response Investigative Team with the assistance of the Gary, Hobart, and Lake County Police Departments. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Thomas R. Mahoney and Alexandra McTague.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today